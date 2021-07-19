Video shows suspects following woman from bank, snatching purse from vehicle in west Houston, HPD says

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a robbery suspect involved in a purse snatching on April 16 in west Houston.

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a robbery suspect involved in a purse snatching on April 16 in west Houston.

The robbery was reported at 3:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of Westheimer Road.

Police said the woman had just parked her vehicle and as she was about to exit, she noticed a man approaching the passenger side of her vehicle. Police said the man broke her front passenger window, reached inside and grabbed her purse, which was sitting on the passenger’s seat. Police said the woman was able to grab her purse, where a short struggle began until he was able to overpower the woman and take off with the purse.

Dashcam video on the woman’s car shows the masked suspect jumping out of the backseat of a black four-door Cadillac with paper plates and then fleeing in the vehicle. Before the robbery, the woman went to a bank in the 8300 block of Westheimer where she believes the suspects followed her, police said.

Ad

The video was also able to capture the vehicle following her from the bank before the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.