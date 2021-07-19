Partly Cloudy icon
18-year-old accused of killing uncle during fight outside of Houston nightclub

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Camron Arquon Ellis has been charged with the murder of his 51-year-old uncle.
HOUSTON – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a fight outside of a nightclub this weekend, Houston police said.

Camron Arquon Ellis has been charged with murder for the death of his 51-year-old uncle.

On Saturday, Houston police responded to reports of an assault at Heart nightclub, located at 1000 Sandman Street, around 2:40 a.m. Police said Ellis and the 51-year-old man got into some sort of altercation outside of the nightclub, and the victim suffered head trauma.

The 51-year-old victim, who Ellis described to police as his uncle, was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

