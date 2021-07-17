Man dies following fight outside Houston club, police say

A man died early Saturday after sustaining injuries in a fight outside a Houston club, according to police.

Homicide investigators said the victim and a 19-year-old man they believe may be the victim’s relative were fighting outside Heart nightclub, located near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Sandman Street. At some point during the altercation, the 51-year-old suffered head trauma.

The 51-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators are speaking with the 19-year-old man in order to determine what instigated the fight.

The incident remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.