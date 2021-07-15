5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, July 15

Here are things to know for Thursday, July 15:

1. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez’s confirmation hearing to lead ICE happening Thursday

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez will have a confirmation hearing to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency that deports people in the country illegally.

The confirmation is expected to take place at 9:15 a.m. CT and Click2Houston.com will have a live stream of the event.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, whose jurisdiction includes the Houston metropolitan area, was nominated director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in April. The agency has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since 2017. Gonzalez is a seasoned law enforcement official and sharply criticized Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

Read more.

Ad

2. Prostitution ring suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on Gulf Freeway, HPD says

A prostitution ring suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston Wednesday evening.

Investigators said Houston police were conducting a prostitution and human trafficking investigation near the Gulf Freeway at Monroe when they spotted a man who was possibly engaging in soliciting prostitution.

Officers said when they tried to pull the suspect over, he fled the scene.

After a short police chase, officers said the suspect crashed his vehicle while making a U-turn under the Gulf Freeway.

Officers attempted to get the suspect to exit his vehicle so they could detain him, but the suspect refused, according to police.

After several attempts to detain the suspect, police said two HPD officers discharged their weapons, shooting the suspect.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Read more.

Ad

3. Investigation underway after man with no clothes on killed in hit-and-run on East Freeway, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a driver on the East Freeway Wednesday, deputies said.

Deputies said they received calls around 11 p.m. about a man on the East Freeway near Market Street running with no clothes on.

Minutes later, deputies said another witness called 9-1-1 and said the man got on his and knees started crawling on the freeway. Then, a black truck ran over him, deputies said.

Investigators said the suspect driver who was in a 2010 model black Ford pickup with no tailgate appeared to have known he struck the man but kept going.

Read more.

Ad

4. Houston man who gunned down homeless man sentenced to life in prison

A man who fatally shot a homeless man in 2017 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jamin Kidron Stocker, 37, was convicted Tuesday afternoon following a week-long trial.

In August 2017, Stocker shot homeless man Brent Tapp, 67, in the leg from his second-floor balcony at a condominium in the 1300 block of Rosewood, authorities said. After Tapp reported the shooting to police, Stocker fled from his home and went on the run. Police searched Stocker’s condo and confiscated several stolen guns, including a .22 caliber rifle with a scope and a homemade silencer. Police also found a stockpile of .45 caliber bullets but did not locate a .45 caliber gun.

A warrant for Stocker was issued on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Read more.

Ad

5. Galleria-area father calls HPD’s response time into question after intruder was found trespassing

Ike Umar woke up early Tuesday morning to find a shirtless man sneaking around his Galleria-area home.

“He was trying to look inside our bedroom,” he said.

Surveillance cameras captured the intruder walking into Umar’s backyard.

Umar said his wife hid in the closet with their six-month-old daughter and called 911. He grabbed his gun and confronted the man.

“I said what are you doing here? Why are you here? hH said I’m hiding, my gang, they’re trying to kill me,” Umar said.

Umar told KPRC 2 the man claimed there were six men looking for him and they were all armed.

Unsure of what to do, Umar held the man at gunpoint and stood guard in the family’s backyard. He was hoping for a quick response from the Houston Police Department but he claims 47 minutes passed before they arrived.

Read more.

Ad

More headlines you may be interested in