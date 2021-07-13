Police arrest Katy suspect after recovering haul of stolen internet equipment at storage facility

More than half a million dollars worth of stole internet nodes were recovered at a storage facility on Friday, July 9.

Police have arrested one man after recovering more than half a million dollars worth of stolen internet equipment on Friday at a storage facility.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 5, Cristian Salas, 26, of Katy, was arrested without incident on felony theft charges.

After a two-month investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a storage facility being used to house stolen internet nodes, authorities said.

More than half a million dollars worth of stole internet nodes were recovered at a storage facility on Friday, July 9. (Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5)

Authorities said approximately 1,300 customers have been affected by a loss of internet service due to these thefts of internet nodes, which are the connection points used to receive and send data for internet service providers.

Precinct 5 deputies are working with local internet providers to return the stolen equipment.