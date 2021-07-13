Man sought after stabbing woman in face, Houston police say

HOUSTON – A man is sought by police after authorities said he stabbed a woman in her face, shoulder and back in southwest Houston on Monday.

The stabbing happened at an apartment in the 6500 block of Dunlap Street at 12:45 a.m.

Police said the woman was with a male friend when he suddenly began stabbing her. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.