Petland Bellaire asks for public’s help identifying suspects who vandalized store, attempted to steal puppies

HOUSTON – Petland Bellaire asked for the help identifying three suspect who vandalized the store and attempted to steal puppies early Sunday morning.

Surveillance footage inside and outside the store captured the attempted robbery. At approximately 6:22 a.m. Sunday, three individuals parked a gray van at the entrance of Petland Bellaire, located at 6429 Westheimer Road. The vehicle’s license plate is not clearly visible. On surveillance footage, the individuals are seen shattering the store’s front door with what appears to be a tire iron. They then proceeded to the kennels. When the masked noticed Petland employees working in the kennels, they fled the store.

No employees were injured and no animals were taken.

“Thankfully, this attempted robbery was unsuccessful and our team members who were working in the kennels and our puppies and all animals are safe and unharmed” Petland Bellaire Manager Casey Gibson said in a statement. “We ask our friends and neighbors in the community to contact the Houston Police Department if they have any information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for this vandalism and attempted theft.”

The attempted robbery Sunday morning marks the third robbery incident involving a Houston-area Petland store this year. Earlier this year, a man broke into the Petland Webster location and stole three puppies. Despite the efforts of the Webster Police Department, no one has been arrested. On July 5th, two women stole a French Bulldog puppy from the Petland Woodlands location. The Shenandoah police apprehended the women several days later.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131.

Security camera footage of the attempted robbery can be found via the links below.

Security Video from outside Petland Bellaire

Security Video from inside Petland Bellaire

Security Video from the kennel area inside Petland Bellaire