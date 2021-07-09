Houston Newsmakers: U.S. Rep. Brady: Commission on capitol riot would be biased

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, (R) 8th says this, his 13th term in Congress will be his last. He is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says his legacy will show that he is a strong conservative who sought middle ground. “Every day I woke up determined to fight to stop bad ideas,” he said. “But I worked equally hard to find common ground. As a conservative, I knew I could and so I worked with some great law makers and great presidents to get these things done.”

He is not finding common ground on establishing a bipartisan commission to study what happened on the January 6th storming of the Capitol. He says any commission will need to study the climate created by activists on the left as well. “I think this has been a year and a half unfortunately, of political violence leading up to this from the left and unfortunately has devastated communities, cost lives, has undermined our democracy as well.” Thirty five Republicans voted to support a commission. Only two were from Texas and none from the Houston region. Brady also says the talk about voter suppression is not factual and gives his reasons why on this week’s program.

Millard House II, HISD Superintendent (KPRC)

New HISD Superintendent Hits ground with 90 day plan of action

Millard House II, knows a little something about education. Both parents were educators and at least eight of his aunts and uncles were also teachers. The newly named Superintendent of the Houston Independent School District says he’s cleared eyed about the challenges ahead. “What I think we have to focus on is what’s in front of us,” he said. “We have a group of kids, over 200 thousand kids who are coming back from a pandemic. We have to focus on learning loss. We have to focus on re-engaging our students. We have to focus on making sure they understand it’s a safe environment.” House says in-person instruction is critical for success and will rely on hope, optimism and leadership to get HISD back on track and out of the cross hairs of the Texas Education Agency. See more Sunday morning at 10:30 and in this week’s HOUSTON NEWSMAKERS EXTRA .

