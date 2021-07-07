Have you seen this man? Police searching for man accused of robbing, sexually assaulting woman at apartment complex

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying this man wanted in connection with a robbery and sexual assault in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a robbery and sexual assault in southwest Houston.

The incident happened on Friday, May 14, around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Hillcroft Ave, authorities said.

A woman who had just arrived home was getting out of her vehicle when she was approached by a man who held her at gunpoint and demanded her money, police said.

Police said the woman told the gunman that she did not have any cash, at which point the man sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

The gunman is described as a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and is of medium to heavy build. Police said the woman described him as “chubby.”

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.