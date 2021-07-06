2 men arrested, charged after allegedly shooting at undercover officer in east Houston

Dezmond Treshown Maze (L), 24, and Torie David Pruitt, 29 are charged in connection with a shooting involving and undercover officer.

HOUSTON – Police have arrested and charged two men who are accused of opening fire on an undercover officer in east Houston.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday on Hirsch Road near Cline Street, police said.

According to police, the on-duty undercover officer was driving in an unmarked vehicle when two men in a white Chevy Malibu opened fire in his direction before fleeing the scene.

With the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety, authorities say they were able to locate the vehicle and the men who were identified as Dezmond Treshown Maze, 24, and Torie David Pruitt, 29. They were taken into custody.

Maze and Pruitt were both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the case.