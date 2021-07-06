Man arrested and charged in connection with fatal shooting at southwest Houston convenience store

Dwaine Allen Davis, 30, is charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting.

HOUSTON – A man is now behind bars after police said he shot and killed another man while standing outside a convenience store in southwest Houston.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on April 28, at the Fuel Depot convenience store on Bissonnet Street near Court Glen Drive, police said.

Police said the victim, Edwin Lavon Alcorn, 28, and several other men were standing in front of the convenience store.

At some point, Alcorn turned his back, and that is when one of the other men in the group opened fire on Alcorn before running away, police said.

Investigators said they were able to identify 30-year-old Dwaine Allen Davis as the prime suspect, and he was subsequently charged with murder in connection with the shooting.