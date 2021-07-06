5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, July 6

Here are things to know for Tuesday, July 6:

1. Teen killed after jumping out of moving car during argument with mom on I-45, HCSO says

A teenager is dead after deputies said she jumped out of a moving car while arguing with her mother Monday night.

Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to reports of a crash on I-45 at FM 1960 around 8 p.m.

Deputies said the teen, who is possibly 15-years-old, was arguing with her mom when she jumped out of the moving vehicle. The teen was then struck by an unknown car that fled the scene, deputies said.

The teen was pronounced dead on the scene, according to deputies.

Investigators at the scene said they haven’t come across a witness that says the girl was hit by a car. The incident is still under investigation.

2. Man shot by dad after touching himself outside 10-year-old girl’s window now charged in the case, records show

The man authorities said was shot after he was caught peeping and inappropriately touching himself outside of a 10-year-old girl’s window last week is now charged in the case.

Jorge Ramos, 44, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and indecency with a child by exposure.

The incident happened in the 15000 block of W. Little York in northwest Harris County.

Records show the charges stem from the confrontation between the girl’s parents and Ramos had after the licensed handgun carriers caught the man outside their home and held him at gunpoint.

3. Several drivers stranded after filling up at Exxon gas station near Cypress

Several drivers said they are having vehicle trouble after getting gas near Cypress on Monday.

KPRC 2 spoke with at least five people who reported problems after going to the Exxon at the corner of FM 529 and Barker Cypress Road.

Witnesses said some drivers couldn’t start up their vehicles at the gas station, while others were able to start up, but then stalled down the road.

“We just came to pump some gas. We noticed something was up. We didn’t think much of it. Started the car, moved it like 10 feet in front, and next thing we know, the car just stops,” said Elias Bernal.

Bernal said a woman inside the gas station told everyone that the manager would take down names and information and share it with corporate.

The people who spoke with KPRC 2 said they want answers and their money back.

4. Texans with disabilities fear voting will get harder for them as special session on GOP restrictions nears

It took Nancy Crowther three hours, four public bus rides and an impressive amount of gumption to make sure her vote counted in the 2020 election. She’s hoping Texas lawmakers don’t make it even harder the next time.

With Texas Republicans determined to enact additional voting restrictions in the upcoming special legislative session, much of the uproar has focused on changes that could make it harder for people of color to cast ballots. Less attention has fallen on another group of voters bracing for what could happen to them under the GOP’s renewed push to further tighten the state’s voting procedures — people with disabilities, for whom the voting process is already lined with potential obstacles.

5. Major passport delays cause travel troubles

Passport delays have thousands of Americans on pins and needles. We are hearing from some of you who have been waiting months to receive passports when it used to take weeks. Our KPRC 2 Consumer team is looking into the bureaucratic backlog and getting some answers.

Before the COVID pandemic the average wait once you mailed your passport application was six to eight weeks. Now the United States State Department says it could take up to 18 weeks (four and a half months) to get your passport back! With more families traveling you can imagine, this is causing a big headache for a lot of people!

