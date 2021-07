Sugar Land is staying true to its name as the sweet community is among the finalists of the “Nicest Places in America.”

The “Nicest Places in America” list is a curation of nominated towns and businesses “where people are kind, resilient, and work to make their communities better,” Reader’s Digest describes on its website.

RELATED: Ask 2: How did Sugar Land get its name?

Sugar Land is among six other cities in the top 10 places being voted by readers.

Click here to vote.