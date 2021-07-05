Man shot by dad after touching himself outside 10-year-old girl’s window now charged in the case, records show

HOUSTON – The man authorities said was shot after he was caught peeping and inappropriately touching himself outside of a 10-year-old girl’s window last week is now charged in the case.

Jorge Ramos, 44, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and indecency with a child by exposure.

The incident happened in the 15000 block of W. Little York in northwest Harris County.

Records show the charges stem from the confrontation between the girl’s parents and Ramos had after the licensed handgun carriers caught the man outside their home and held him at gunpoint.

The couple followed Ramos, who they say was trying to get away to the Valero gas station across the street. As the 10-year-old’s father went inside to tell the clerk to call 911, his wife stayed outside with Ramos.

The mother told KPRC 2 Ramos started wrestling with her and her gun and took it from her and fired it at her, but it was on safety, records show. That’s when the father of the 10-year-old girl came out of the Valero and shot him three times in the torso, records show.

Ramos was hospitalized and listed as in stable condition as of the last update provided by authorities.

