PHOTOS: Do you recognize them? Help authorities identify people they say shot at person turning out of northeast Houston parking lot

Houston police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Crime Stoppers of Houston, a victim was shot by two suspects at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 at the 9700 block of Homestead Road in Houston.

During the incident, the victim was exiting the parking lot at which time the two suspects began shooting at the victim, the news release said.

According to the release, the victim exited the vehicle to escape the gunfire, and the suspects fled in a silver BMW SUV pictured below.

Houston police are looking for suspects responsible for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon who fled the scene in the pictured silver BMW SUV. (Crime Stoppers of Houston)

The victim was shot in both arms and was transported to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.