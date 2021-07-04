Man arrested for breaking into Spring home, assaulting woman, authorities say

SPRING, Texas – A man was arrested in Spring Friday after he broke into a residence and assaulted a woman, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

On July 2, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 22000 block of Bridgestone Eagle Court in Spring, Texas in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that the suspect, identified as Wilson Serra, broke into the residence and assaulted a female victim, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Serra was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Assault. His bond was set at $30,000.00 out of the 338th District Court, Constable Mark Herman said.