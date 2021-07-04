HCSO: Man fatally shot outside northwest Houston convenience store

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was fatally shot overnight outside a convenience store in northwest Houston, authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

At approximately 1:40 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a convenience store located in the 10200 block of Old Bammel N Houston Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located a Black adult male suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies provided aid and administered CPR until paramedics arrived. The male was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined some sort of argument occurred between the deceased male and three to four Black males. At some point during the altercation, one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.

At last check, detectives were interviewing witnesses, working to obtain surveillance video and secure suspect description information.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit. No additional case information was released at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (346) 286-1600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).