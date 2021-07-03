HCSO: 3 people injured in west Harris County bar shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Three men were shot in a bar early Saturday in northwest Harris County, officials said.

At approximately 3 a.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a location in the 4300 block of State Hwy 6 N in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male suffering gunshot wounds.

Shortly after, deputies learned two additional gunshot victims had already been transported via private vehicle to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

A preliminary investigation determined a gunman walked inside a bar early Saturday morning and shot at the crowd inside, striking the three men.

The suspect is scribed as a Hispanic male, who reportedly left the scene in an orange vehicle. No additional suspect information was provided.

At last check, detectives were interviewing witnesses, working to obtain surveillance video and searching for the suspect who fled.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

The shooting remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.