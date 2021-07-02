Police searching for man accused of holding victims at gunpoint, stealing their French bulldogs

Police are asking for help finding the man wanted in connection with an assault that ended in the theft of two French bulldogs.

HOUSTON – Police are asking for help finding the man wanted in connection with an assault that ended in the theft of two French bulldogs.

The incident happened on June 13 around 7:15 p.m. in the 23000 block of FM 529 in Harris County, authorities said.

According to a news release, the man threatened the victims with a handgun and stole their two French bulldogs before fleeing the scene in an older model Chevy Impala.

The thief is described as a Black man. He was seen wearing a light blue baseball cap, a black shirt and pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.