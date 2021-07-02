Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Police searching for man accused of holding victims at gunpoint, stealing their French bulldogs

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli
, Digital News Editor

local
crime
Police are asking for help finding the man wanted in connection with an assault that ended in the theft of two French bulldogs.
HOUSTON – Police are asking for help finding the man wanted in connection with an assault that ended in the theft of two French bulldogs.

The incident happened on June 13 around 7:15 p.m. in the 23000 block of FM 529 in Harris County, authorities said.

According to a news release, the man threatened the victims with a handgun and stole their two French bulldogs before fleeing the scene in an older model Chevy Impala.

The thief is described as a Black man. He was seen wearing a light blue baseball cap, a black shirt and pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

