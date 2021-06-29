Gunman calls out victim’s name before killing him in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND – Investigators believe a deadly shooting in Richmond Tuesday was targeted since witnesses apparently heard the gunman call out the victim’s name before killing him, according to police.

“It’s happening everywhere. It’s a sad situation,” said Lt. Lowell Neinast with the Richmond Police Department.

It’s only the second murder in Richmond this year.

Police said Charlie Gentry, 46, was sitting on a bench outside the home on Winchester and Center when two men in an older white model car pulled up.

“One of them got out and said, ‘This ain’t the spot,’ got closer to the victim’s house, got out, called the victim by name and immediately began firing multiple shots,” said Neinast.

Police said Gentry died on the scene. He was staying at the home caring for an elderly man who lives there, investigators said.

“I don’t think this is random. Obviously, there’s a motive behind it and that’s what our investigation is gonna try to reveal,” said Neinast.

Police are searching for surveillance video in the neighborhood to help get a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Richmond Police Department at (281) 342-2849.