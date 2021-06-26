Man found shot dead in apartment in east Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in east Harris County, officials announced on Twitter.
According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said one man was found with a gunshot wound inside an apartment unit at 13480 S Thorntree Drive. The man was confirmed dead at the scene by EMS.
Officials said homicide and CSU investigators are en route to the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
