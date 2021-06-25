Search underway for men who opened fire on HPD officer sitting in his vehicle

Police are searching for the men who opened fire on a Houston police officer who was sitting in his police vehicle.

The incident happened around 1:18 a.m. Friday at a location on Haviland Street near Minetta Street in southwest Houston.

According to HPD, the officer had just conducted a traffic stop and was in his patrol car when three men coming from Haviland Park fired multiple shots in his direction.

The officer was able to return fire and the three men ran back toward the park, police said. It is unclear if any of them were hit.

Authorities said the officer involved was not injured in the shooting.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses and have set up a perimeter in an effort to locate the men involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477)

This is a developing story.