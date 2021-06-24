Suspect arrested in hit-and-run wreck in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies arrested a hit-and-run suspect in Spring early Thursday.

At around 12:21 a.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Earlmist Drive in reference to a hit and run crash.

A witness reported that a driver struck a parked vehicle, causing approximately $1,000 in damages. The suspect fled the scene and parked at a nearby residence. Constable deputies detained the suspect, later identified as Carrie Hornsby, at the residence.

Hornsby was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Fail to Stop and Give Information, a Class B Misdemeanor. Her bond and court information have not been set at this time, Constable Mark Herman said.

No additional information regarding this incident has been released.