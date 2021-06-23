Police searching for man accused of sexually abusing child for 4 years

Alfonso Rocha-Jimenez, 36, is wanted in connection with the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for the public’s health locating a man wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.

The Houston Police Department said they received a report in June 2020 about the sexual abuse that had happened in the 3100 block of Golfcrest Blvd.

Police said the victim told them about the abuse, which had happened from October 2021 through October 2015.

After further investigation, authorities were able to identify Alfonso Rocha-Jimenez as the prime suspect. Rocha-Jimenez was subsequently charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Police described the 36-year-old as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information Rocha-Jimenez’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Ad

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.