Houston man convicted of smuggling undocumented immigrants in box trucks

HOUSTON – A Houston man is facing several years in prison after a jury convicted him of human smuggling following a two-day trial.

Francisco Javier Lapop, also known as “Chico,” coordinated with associates to smuggle undocumented immigrants to a stash house in Houston.

According to court records, the 31-year-old arranged multiple trips to transport dozens of people in box trucks marked with counterfeit commercial logos from south Texas to the stash house, where he would be waiting to pay his associates.

The operation spanned from November 2019 through April 2021, and Lapop even recruited his brother to “assist with the crime,” officials said.

Lapop’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept 16. He could face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.