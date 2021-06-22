Kitten thrown onto freeway now has a chance for a better life

A kitten is now safe after it was thrown out of a vehicle and into traffic.

HOUSTON – A kitten that was faced with near-death has a new lease on life after it was rescued by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

According to a Facebook post by Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, a driver threw the kitten onto the main lanes near the North Sam Houston Parkway and the Beltway.

Lt. Fragkias was able to find the kitten, which was still on the main lanes, and rescued it, according to the post.

Herman said the cat is OK and will be looking for a new home soon. He has not yet given any information on where to adopt the cat.

There is no word on whether authorities were able to locate the driver.