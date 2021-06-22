Here’s where Texas stands on its vaccine efforts, according to data

HOUSTON – On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced 70% of all adults will likely be partially vaccinated within a few weeks of the July 4 holiday.

Right now, 70% of Americans 30 and older have received at least one shot. Under 30, is tough to convince that the virus can hurt them, said the White House.

“With the delta variant now spreading across the country and infecting younger people worldwide, it’s more important than ever that they get vaccinated,” Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said.

The delta variant is the greatest threat in the attempt to eliminate COVID-19, according to Zients. That strain is circulating in the Houston and Galveston areas.

Doctors and scientists said there’s an easy way you can protect yourself, which is with a vaccine. That means, about half of you are already protected from it, but the other half of our area is at risk for this strain and other emerging variants.

“That is significantly more contagious. They may not be deadlier, but they’re more contagious. Meaning, if you’re not vaccinated, you can get that quicker,” said Dr. Rashid Mosavin, TSU College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences.

Mosavin said the vaccine clinic on their campus has decreased by hundreds of people per day.

Here’s where local counties stack up on vaccines:

Fort Bend County – 61% of its population over 12 fully vaccinated Galveston County - 50% Harris and Brazoria counties - almost 50% Montgomery County - 44%

The Department of State Health Services said there continues to be progress towards immunity.

“There are tens of thousands of people getting a COVID-19 shot every single day,” according to DSHS spokesperson, Chris Van Deusen, “The latest CDC data shows more than 60% of Texas adults have been vaccinated. It’s not that far off of 70%.”

Some data has the Texas vaccination rate at 60% because it’s totaling the percentage of the population eligible for a vaccine, and other numbers look at the total population, including children ineligible for a vaccine, which equals 47% of Texans vaccinated.