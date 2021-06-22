Have you seen this man? Houston police say he sexually abused a child for a year

HOUSTON – Mario Alberto Medina-Jimenez sexually abused a child for about a year, Houston police say. Now, law enforcement is looking for him after the victim came forward.

The search for Medina-Jimenez stems from June 2020 when HPD said officers received a report of sexual assault of a child that occurred in the 1800 block of Wirt Road in Houston.

During the investigation, police said the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse and detectives learned that Medina-Jimenez abused the victim from July of 2014 continuing through July of 2015.

Medina-Jimenez is a 31-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.