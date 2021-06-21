Cloudy icon
Local News

Woman found shot dead in street near Crispus Attucks Middle School

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Houston
shooting
Local
Crime
Generic image of police lights.
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – Houston police said someone found a woman’s body across the street from Crispus Attucks Middle School Monday morning.

The woman -- who had been shot -- was found dead in the street at the intersection of Vera Lou and in the 4300 block of Bellfort around 6:40 a.m.

HPD: woman's body found at the intersection of Bellfort and Vera Lou in Sunnyside.

HPD said the shooting has nothing to do with school. It’s unclear if the shooting occurred at the location, or if the body was left there.

