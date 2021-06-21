Woman found shot dead in street near Crispus Attucks Middle School

HOUSTON – Houston police said someone found a woman’s body across the street from Crispus Attucks Middle School Monday morning.

The woman -- who had been shot -- was found dead in the street at the intersection of Vera Lou and in the 4300 block of Bellfort around 6:40 a.m.

Homicide detectives are at 4300 Bellfort Street after a person was found about 6:40 a.m. lying in the street with a gunshot wound.



No other info available at this time, as the investigation is on going.

HPD said the shooting has nothing to do with school. It’s unclear if the shooting occurred at the location, or if the body was left there.