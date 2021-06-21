Authorities searching for 18-year-old wanted in connection with aggravated robbery

David Cuadrado, 18, is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help finding a fugitive wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 2, at a business in the 2100 block of S. Wayside Drive, according to police.

David Cuadrado, 18, is accused of entering the business and holding the employees at gunpoint while committing the robbery, police said. According to authorities, Cuadrado made off with a box full of iPhones and cash from the register.

Police said Cuadrado fled the scene in an unknown direction. Authorities said Cuadrado is also wanted in connection with multiple other aggravated robberies in the Houston and Pasadena areas.

Cuadrado is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5 feet 6 inched tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Cuadrado’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.