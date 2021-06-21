5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, June 21

Here are things to know for Monday, June 21:

1. Body discovered, believed to be missing tattoo artist, police say

Houston police said a body found Saturday afternoon is believed to be of a missing Houston man Julian Issac.

While officials said they still need to positively identify the body, the recovery occurred near where the man was last seen earlier this week in southeast Houston.

The 29-year-old tattoo artist was last seen Tuesday on the 11700 block of Teaneck Drive.

“We don’t have a positive ID on the body at this time. However, we are pretty certain that the person was reported missing back on Tuesday. That is based on the clothing description that was given to us a few days ago,” said HPD Detective Kyle Heaverlo.

According to police, a neighbor said around 1 p.m. Saturday they smelled an odor and thought it was a dead animal. Upon further investigation, they discovered the body.

Read more.

Ad

2. Suspect hit in officer-involved shooting in north Houston, police say

A wanted suspect was shot Sunday afternoon during an officer-involved shooting in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officials said the shooting occurred on the 500 block of West Greens Road near Antoine Drive.

Houston police said the suspect was shot after gunfire broke out between HPD SWAT officers and the suspect while executing a warrant. Officials said the 27-year-old Hispanic male suspect was transported to the hospital.

“They tried to stop him in traffic. The suspect fired upon the officers at that location. The suspect drove two blocks West where they tried a maneuvering technique. He fired upon the officers again,” said HPD Police Chief Troy Finner.

Police said the suspect crashed a gray challenger into a tree.

Read more.

Ad

3. Grid operator says Texans can return to regular electricity use

Texans no longer need to cut back on their electricity use to avoid stressing the electrical grid, according to the current grid conditions on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas website.

Consumers may return to normal usage of electricity after a week that stressed the grid — and Texans’ anxieties. The ERCOT website said: “There is enough power for current demand,” and an ERCOT spokesperson confirmed the power conservation notice expired at 7 p.m. Friday.

On Monday, the state’s grid operator warned that an unusual amount of power generation, primarily from natural gas-fired power plants, had gone offline at the same time as weather patterns produced little wind for turbines. For five days, ERCOT warned that the supply of power was running low as Texans increased their demand for electricity in hotter weather, and asked the public to reduce electricity use.

Ad

Read more.

4. Hundreds pack the Strand in Galveston for unveiling of “Absolute Equality” mural on Juneteenth

It was a joyful celebration in Galveston on Saturday.

“Juneteenth: This is about us,” Jackson Manuel said.

Hundreds of people packed the Strand for the unveiling of the “Absolute Equality” Mural.

The event featured several guest speakers including Senator John Cornyn and U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, who co-authored legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

“Just as I believed that Juneteenth itself offers us a message of hope so might the cooperation of Democrats and Republicans in Congress to actually get something like this done,” Cornyn said.

Read more.

Ad

5. Good news, Texans: Balmorhea, world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool, reopening

The spring-fed swimming pool and day use area at Balmorhea State Park will reopen to the public on June 26, the Texas Park and Wildlife Department announced. The beloved West Texas swimming hole, the world’s largest spring-fed pool, has been closed for the better part of three years.

In May 2018, officials closed the pool indefinitely when crews discovered damage to the concrete apron that stabilizes the walls of the pool from erosion. After repairs, the pool reopened in March 2019 but closed again just months later in September for park improvements initially scheduled to run through Spring 2020. Construction was delayed by the pandemic and a change in contractors. But next week, the pool will finally reopen.

Ad

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in