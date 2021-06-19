Do you recognize this woman? Authorities ask public for help identifying burglary suspect

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau are asking the public’s assistance identifying a burglary suspect.

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, at approximately 12:39 p.m., the suspect burglarized a residence located in the 3900 block of Cypresswood Drive in Spring, according to a Crime Stoppers release.

Video surveillance captured the man inside of the victim’s residence while the victim was in bed sleeping. During the incident, the suspect stole multiple items from the residence, including credit cards, which were later used at a nearby Walmart to make hundreds of dollars in purchases.

The suspect is described as a black female weighing between 140-180 pounds with black braids. She was wearing brown medical scrubs during the burglary, according to the release.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and or arrest of the suspect in this case. Anyone iwth information pertaining to the incident is urged to call 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.