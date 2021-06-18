Two men ambushed in targeted shooting at northwest Houston apartment complex, police say

Two people are dead after a shooting in front of an apartment complex in northwest Houston.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday at the Los Pinos Verdes Apartments on West Tidwell Road and Sunforest drive, police said.

Police said the victims were driving a pickup truck when they arrived at the apartment complex. At that point, authorities said a man driving a grey SUV pulled out of the complex and opened fire on the pickup.

The driver of the pickup lost control and crashed into the complex, police said. The gunman then got out of his vehicle, got closer to the truck and fired a few more rounds, according to authorities.

Police said the driver died inside the truck. His passenger was able to get out of the pickup, but authorities said he collapsed a few feet away. Police said he was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Both men were in their early 30s, officials said.

According to officials, the gunman is believed to have been waiting for the pair and ambushed them when they arrived at the complex. Authorities believe he may have known them. However, investigators are still working to confirm and learn more information.

Police said there were multiple witnesses who saw the whole scene, so authorities will be interviewing them in hopes of getting more details on what exactly happened.

The shooter is described as a Black man with a thin build. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).