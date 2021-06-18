Recognize this person? Search for driver that left bicyclist injured in hit-and-run in north Houston

Photos of a suspected hit-and-run driver have been released in hopes someone will identify the person who left a bicyclist injured on April 5 in north Houston.

The incident was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Rosamond Street.

Officials said the person was riding their bike across the parking lot and was hit by the suspect’s vehicle as they were backing out of a parking spot. The suspect kept driving without stopping to help the bicyclist, officials said.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries caused during the incident, officials said.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black 4-door Nissan sedan with Oklahoma license plates.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-8477.