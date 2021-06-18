Police chase near IAH ends with one man in handcuffs; loaded shotgun found in trunk

HOUSTON – A police chase in northeast Houston ended with one man in handcuffs.

The chase happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at a hotel on Sam Houston N Tollway and Vantage Parkway near Bush Intercontinental Airport, police said.

Investigators said they got a call about criminal mischief at the hotel and when they arrived, they saw a vehicle recklessly pulling out of the hotel and assumed it was related to the original call.

Police followed the driver and tried to pull him over for reckless driving, but he refused to stop and led officers on a 25-minute chase on the Beltway near the North Freeway.

The chase came to an end just before 2 a.m. when the driver ran over some spike strips that had been deployed and an officer was able to conduct a pit maneuver.

According to police, when they pulled the man out of the vehicle, he “blurted out” that he had actually been trying to steal a vehicle before the chase began.

Ad

As authorities were searching the vehicle, police said they found a loaded shotgun in the trunk. Authorities also said the driver has a violent criminal history is believed to also have been running from Humble police.

Police said they are still trying to confirm the connection to Humble.