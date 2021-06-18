Constable deputies detain drivers racing in North Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Three people, two drivers and one passenger, were detained Friday following a street racing incident in Harris County, authorities said.

On Friday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office observed two vehicles racing in the 500 block of FM 1960. Deputies conducted traffic stops on both vehicles.

The drivers, identified as Jorge Rincon and Josue Marroquin, were taken into custody.

During the incident, a passenger who was later identified as Alexys Pinto, attempted to pull away from deputies while being detained in handcuffs, Constable Mark Herman said.

All three were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Rincon and Marroquin were charged with Racing on a Highway and Alexys Pinto was charged with Interfering with the Duties of a Public Servant.