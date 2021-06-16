Flipped 18-wheeler causes major closure on I-10 in Baytown

An 18-wheeler accident is causing major issues for some drivers in the Baytown area.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the East Freeway near Thompson, according to the Baytown Police Department.

Police said an 18-wheeler flipped on its side, causing a block in the road for drivers in the area. Investigators are still working to learn more details about the cause of the crash.

Authorities said as a result of the crash, all the main lanes were shut down and traffic was being diverted to SP330 as crews worked to clear the scene. The road has since been reopened.

Police did not give any information on potential injuries.