HPD: Woman armed with shotgun threatens officer during family disturbance call

A woman was taken into custody early Saturday after threatening officers responding to a family disturbance call, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 10 p.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of Shadow Rock Drive in reference to a family disturbance. The call was soon elevated to a weapon disturbance.

On arrival, officers determined that a couple at the residence were engaged in a fight. A male was outside the home while a female was inside. The male told officers the woman was armed with a shotgun.

An officer used his cell phone to contact the woman. The woman threatened to kill the officer, Assistant Chief B. Tien said during a news briefing. At about the same time, another officer at the scene observed the woman pointing what he believed to be a rifle at him. In response, the officer discharged his firearm multiple times in an attempt to protect himself, Tien said. No one was struck in the incident, though the woman did sustain some minor injuries from glass debris. The woman subsequently retreated back into the home. After a brief negotiation with the officers, the woman peacefully surrendered and allowed officers to take her into custody.

“Fortunately, everyone is safe,” Tien said.

According to preliminary information, the man and the woman began arguine when the woman tried to kick the man out of the house.

Officers recovered a shotgun at the scene, Tien said.

According to investigators, there were three children inside the home when the incident occurred. Currently, the children, who officers said belonged to the woman, are in the care of their grandparents in safe condition.