HCSO: 1 person killed in apparent domestic violence incident

Briana Zamora-Nipper
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a male was killed during what appears to be a domestic violence-related shooting, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Baltic Lane in North Harris County.

A male was confirmed dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

