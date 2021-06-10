HCSO: 1 person killed in apparent domestic violence incident

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a male was killed during what appears to be a domestic violence-related shooting, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Baltic Lane in North Harris County.

A male was confirmed dead at the scene.

@HCSOTexas are investigating what appears to be a domestic violence related shooting at the 1200 blk of Baltic Lane in North Harris County. A male has been confirmed deceased on scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/KHLL5wL9qr — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 10, 2021

