Teen detained after student shot in hand after North Forest High School graduation practice, police say

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old is now being detained by police after a student was shot in the hand at North Forest High School Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at 10726 Mesa Drive, adding that it is not an active shooter situation. The suspect fled the scene, police said.

Houston Independent School District Police said the male student who was hit was grazed in the finger. Police said he was not involved in the incident. The student was not hospitalized.

Shortly after the shooting, officers found a person in a gray truck in the 8200 block of Sterlingshire with gunshots in the truck’s side panel, the Houston Independent School District chief said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle matched witnesses’ descriptions, police said.

HISD police said the shooting happened around 10:25 a.m. after students were finished practicing for graduation. Authorities did not say whether the suspect was a student at the school.

The school was on lockdown until about 12:30 p.m.