Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian walking on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for the man who hit and killed a person on the Southwest Freeway.

The incident happened on April 25, just before 11 p.m., in the 12300 block of the Southwest Freeway along the right shoulder, according to authorities.

Police said the man, who was later identified as Luis Valle, was walking northbound along the right shoulder when he was hit by a vehicle that was driving without its headlights on.

The driver of the newer-model white pickup truck veered into the right should and dragged Valle a few feet before veering back into the main lanes and fleeing the scene, police said.

Valle was transported to the hospital where he later died. Valle’s family is asking for the community’s help finding the person responsible for his death.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.