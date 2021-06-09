Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Man accused of sexually assaulting a child still at large

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli
, Digital News Editor

Isaac Servin is charged in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.
Isaac Servin is charged in connection with the sexual abuse of a child. (HPD)

HOUSTON – Police are asking for help finding a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Isaac Servin is charged with sexual assault of a child in connection with an incident that happened on May 11, 2021, in the 4200 block of W. 34th Street.

According to authorities, the victim made an outcry of the abuse and after investigation, they were able to identify Servin as the prime suspect in the case.

Servin is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the Servin’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

