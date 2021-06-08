Burglar punches police dog several times after breaking into north Harris County home, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man who deputies said broke into a north Harris County home while a woman hid in the bathroom has been arrested, according to deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Akeem Simeon has since been charged with burglary habitation and interference with a police service animal.

The incident happened on Monday in the 1000 block of Timor Lane.

Authorities said a neighbor spotted a suspicious person on his neighbor’s property and called 911.

When deputies arrived, they said they tried to detain Simeon but he fled from the scene.

“I saw a lot of police outside, they had the whole street blocked off and they had the cul-de-sac blocked off as well,” said neighbor Joann Guerrero.

During that time, another neighbor who lives a block away dialed 911 and said she was hiding in her bathroom, armed with a gun because someone had just broken into her home.

Deputies responded and tried to get Simeon to come out, but when he refused, they sent in a K-9 unit to take him down.