Search for gunman who fatally shot man sitting in vehicle in north Houston

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest or charge of the person responsible for killing Willie Woods Jr. on May 5, 2021 in north Houston.

HOUSTON – Local law enforcement is searching for answers after a man was shot and killed while sitting inside his vehicle last Wednesday night in north Houston.

The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect responsible for killing Willie Woods Jr.

Police said around 9:30 p.m., Woods was found sitting inside his vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound in the 900 block of Greens Road. Investigators learned that a gunman shot and killed Woods while he was in the vehicle, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of identification of the suspect involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.