1 person injured after officer-involved shooting in Richmond, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

Richmond police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person injured on Sunday night, according to a press release.

Officials said they received a call around 6:50 p.m. regarding a fight in progress at a convenience store at 205 Collins Road. Once the officer arrived, he called in that shots had been fired.

The officer said he spotted a suspect in the parking lot shooting a handgun. When the officer approached, the shooter turned and aimed the weapon toward the officer, according to Richmond Police Department. At that time, officials said the officer discharged his duty weapon.

Police said during the shootout a passenger in the shooter’s vehicle was grazed by a bullet. Officials said the victim was transported to a Houston hospital.

Officials said it is not clear if the shooter or the police shot the victim. However, they believe that the passenger was the subject who was involved in the fight, which initiated the call.

Ad

The shooter, identified as Juan Flores Cano, 33, was not injured and surrendered without further incident after the exchange of gunfire, police said.

Cano was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony charge. He was transported to the Fort Bend County Jail for holding. As of Monday afternoon, no bond has been set.

According to Richmond police, the officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for two-and-half years. He has been placed on administrative pending an initial investigation of the incident.