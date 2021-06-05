Swimming no longer permitted at popular Texas swimming hole

Just a short distance from the Pedernales River, the aquamarine Hamilton Pool is arguably the most stunning swimming hole in the state. Here, waters from Hamilton Creek cascade fifty feet from a semicircular rock overhang into the natural pool below. Unfortunately for swimmers seeking an Insta-worthy locale to cool off at, swimming is no longer permitted.

Following the freeze in February, rocks have been falling with increased frequency at many locations in and around the pool.

“We are working with geologists to assess the hazard,” Travis County Parks officials said in a statement on their website. “We do not expect swimming to be allowed this summer.”

Additionally, the portion of the hiking trail that goes underneath the overhanging cliff at the pool is closed due to the hazards caused by falling rocks. Visitors can access the beach, but cannot walk all the way around the pool or below the waterfall.

Hamilton Pool and its surrounding areas were designated a preserve by the Travis County Commissioner’s Court in 1990. In 1980, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department cited Hamilton Pool as the most significant natural area in rural Travis County.

Hamilton Pool Preserve is located at 24300 Hamilton Road, Dripping Springs, TX 78620. For more information, visit traviscountytx.gov or call 512-264-2740.