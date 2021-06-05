HPD: Teenager injured during drive-by shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON – A teenager was hospitalized Friday night following a drive-by shooting in north Houston, according to Houston police.

At approximately 10 p.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a location in the 6200 block of Nording Road on a report of a shooting.On arrival, units located 14 rifle casings.

A preliminary investigation determined a family was sitting inside a white vehicle idling in front of an apartment complex near the corner of Werner and Rosamond Streets when a grey vehicle with several people in it pulled up nearby and someone inside that vehicle began firing a rifle. Numerous rounds were fired in the direction of the family’s vehicle and a 15-year-old teenager in the backseat was struck in the torso, said Lt. R. Willkens. Another person in the vehicle, an adult female, sustained a graze wound to her ear. The family fled the location, called for help and waited for EMS on Nording Road.

Ad

Members of the family told police they weren’t sure whether they were the ones the shooter had targeted.

The 15-year-old was transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive, Willkens said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.