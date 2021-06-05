HPD: Police chase ends in crash in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – A man faces an evasion charge after leading police on a chase Friday night.

At approximately 10 p.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to the 8600 block of Sunderland Road on a report of burglary. On arrival, a two-man unit along with an HPD Air Unit observed an individual running from two trucks that had apparently gotten stuck in some mud. The individual got into a nearby vehicle and fled from the scene. Unsure whether the individual was the burglary suspect, the HPD patrol unit attempted to pull the vehicle over. A short pursuit ensued. At some point during the chase, the suspect vehicle made a sharp turn and crashed into a yard, destroying a deck.

Officers observed that there were three female passengers and one male driver in the suspect vehicle. Following the crash, the male driver attempted to flee the scene on foot. He only made it about a hundred yards before officers apprehended him. Officers determined that the man was out on bond, on parole and was carrying a pellet gun.

Officers are working to determine who the trucks belonged to and if they’re related the burglary call police received.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.