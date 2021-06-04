Suspect arrested after being pulled over in stolen vehicle with narcotics, stolen credit cards, officials say

Joshua McKenzie was arrested and charged with Possession of a controlled substance Tampering with a government document.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested after he was found driving a stolen vehicle where constables seized narcotics and several stolen credit cards in northwest Harris County, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Special Operations Unit.

The discovery was made after a sergeant conducted the traffic stop on a vehicle in the 21100 block of Tomball Parkway.

During the traffic stop, Joshua McKenzie was found to be in possession of a fake driver’s license, 15.57 grams of Adderall, numerous stolen identifications, and credit cards believed to have been obtained through burglaries and thefts, according to constables.

Further investigation also revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen.

McKenzie was charged with possession of controlled substances and tampering with government documents.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail where his bond was set at $5,000.