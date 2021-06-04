Man dead after shooting at apartment complex, HCSO official says

HUMBLE, Texas – A man is dead after a shooting in the Humble area, a Harris County official said Friday.
The shooting happened between two people in the 7800 block of North Sam Houston Parkway at an apartment complex, KPRC 2 has learned.
@HCSOTexas units are at the scene of a fatal shooting at the 7800 blk of North Sam Houston Pkwy, in the Humble area. Preliminary info: two individuals possibly involved in a disturbance, with both parties possibly discharging firearms. One adult male is deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/c6N6PdQB6u— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 4, 2021