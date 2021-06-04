Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man dead after shooting at apartment complex, HCSO official says

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: 
Humble
,
Local
,
Crime
Generic image of police lights.
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HUMBLE, Texas – A man is dead after a shooting in the Humble area, a Harris County official said Friday.

The shooting happened between two people in the 7800 block of North Sam Houston Parkway at an apartment complex, KPRC 2 has learned.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: